Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry branded 'maawkish, viscous in sentimentality'

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his treatment of Britian after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgeries

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 01, 2024

Prince Harry branded ‘maawkish, viscous in sentimentality’
Prince Harry branded ‘maawkish, viscous in sentimentality’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for acting ‘mawkish, viscous in their sentimentality’.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Quentin Letts.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

It began when the commentator touched on the couple’s apparent snub against Britain when King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William were in a time of crisis.

Read More: Prince Harry receives another stark warning over hugely foolish mistake

Reacting to everything he even wrote, “Merely as literary ventures, they are cloyingly mawkish, viscous in their sentimentality.”

“Whoever writes them has the prose style of a schoolgirl diarist. It is sad that the prince has lost sight of the British virtue of understatement. When it comes to expressions of sympathy, less is always more.”

“Instead, we are subjected to this mush and gush. On Planet Sussex, ‘light’ is always being ‘shined’, be it on empowerment or inequality. Trite stylistic doubles are deployed.”

