 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry has no ‘friends or family left' to lean on

Experts believe Prince Harry is predominantly on his own now he no longer has the Royal Family to lean back on

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 01, 2024

Prince Harry has no ‘friends or family left to lean on
Prince Harry has no ‘friends or family left' to lean on

Prince Harry’s inability to lean in on any members of the Royal Family has just been referenced by experts.

All of this has been brought to light by one of the Prince’s old pals Edward Charles Featherstone.

One of the royals’ former polo buddies broke everything down with The Mirror.

The conversation began when the pal pointed out how, “I think not having a close connection to your parents for whatever reason, whether you are royalty as in the case of William and Harry, or if you've lost a parent as did William and Harry, if your father is the future King of England, all of those things creates an independence.”

Read More: Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry as he loses legal fight

Read More: Prince Harry likely to return to UK for second time amid warning

The author of multiple books also went as far as to say that this would suggest that Harry doesn’t have “the bosom of [his] family to kind of lean back on, to rely on” and would instead find life “very difficult” at this point. 

Prince Harry ‘in clear danger' of losing his ‘inheritance' amid King Charles' illness video
Prince Harry ‘in clear danger' of losing his ‘inheritance' amid King Charles' illness
Tom Hiddleston delivers touching speech on behalf of King Charles
Tom Hiddleston delivers touching speech on behalf of King Charles
Dr Shola slams ruling in Prince Harry's legal fight for police protection: 'Shameful & Prejudiced'
Dr Shola slams ruling in Prince Harry's legal fight for police protection: 'Shameful & Prejudiced'
Kate Middleton latest health update: Royal fans react video
Kate Middleton latest health update: Royal fans react
Prince Harry branded ‘maawkish, viscous in sentimentality'
Prince Harry branded ‘maawkish, viscous in sentimentality'
Jennifer Garner reacts to Jennifer Lopez's new love album about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner reacts to Jennifer Lopez's new love album about Ben Affleck
Prince Harry receives another stark warning over 'hugely foolish mistake'
Prince Harry receives another stark warning over 'hugely foolish mistake'
‘Powerhouse' Travis Kelce vows to protect Taylor Swift?
‘Powerhouse' Travis Kelce vows to protect Taylor Swift?
Arden Cho elated to reunite with former co star C.S. Lee for Avatar
Arden Cho elated to reunite with former co star C.S. Lee for Avatar
Kanye West feared to be a peril for the African community
Kanye West feared to be a peril for the African community
Charles Spencer reveals 'main wish' of Princess Diana
Charles Spencer reveals 'main wish' of Princess Diana
Firm prepares for the worst amid fears King Charles' cancer could spread video
Firm prepares for the worst amid fears King Charles' cancer could spread