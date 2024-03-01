Experts believe Prince Harry is predominantly on his own now he no longer has the Royal Family to lean back on

Prince Harry has no ‘friends or family left' to lean on

Prince Harry’s inability to lean in on any members of the Royal Family has just been referenced by experts.

All of this has been brought to light by one of the Prince’s old pals Edward Charles Featherstone.

One of the royals’ former polo buddies broke everything down with The Mirror.

The conversation began when the pal pointed out how, “I think not having a close connection to your parents for whatever reason, whether you are royalty as in the case of William and Harry, or if you've lost a parent as did William and Harry, if your father is the future King of England, all of those things creates an independence.”

The author of multiple books also went as far as to say that this would suggest that Harry doesn’t have “the bosom of [his] family to kind of lean back on, to rely on” and would instead find life “very difficult” at this point.