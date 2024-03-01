Tom Hiddleston delivers touching speech on behalf of King Charles

Tom Hiddleston shined with his fiancée Zawe Ashton at King Charles' charity event

Tom Hiddleston shined with his fiancée Zawe Ashton at King Charles' charity event

Tom Hiddleston is busy with royal events this week, attending the King’s charity event and joining the Queen for BBC's 500 Words Finalists reception on Wednesday.

Tom is an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust and attended the Invest in Futures event, where he read an impactful letter written by His Majesty.

"I really am so pleased that The Trust's work continues to go from strength to strength, having, in recent years, expanded from its mission in the United Kingdom to now supporting young people in twenty-three countries," read Tom.

Invest in Futures is the annual fundraising event of charity, which King Charles usually attends. However, due to his ongoing cancer treatment, he wasn’t able to attend this year's event at The Peninsula London in Belgravia on Thursday.

Tom continued: "Celebrating the global impact of this work is an achievement which, I must confess, I could not have dreamed of back in 1976 when I started The Trust, using, at that time, my Royal Navy severance pay when I left the Service to help disadvantaged young people achieve their full potential.”

"I am thrilled to say that it has now worked with over one million young people, helping them to start careers, launch businesses and re-engage with education. I am enormously inspired by the determination and commitment of young people, one of whom you will hear from later. They are changemakers; they will shape the world's future and we must support them to realise their dreams."

The 43-year-old Loki star attended the event with his fiancée Zawe Ashton and put on a loved-up display, with Zawe telling him he looked "gorgeous" in his tux.

Tom Hiddleston was joined at the event by Joseph Fiennes, Jeremy Irons, Naomie Harris, Major Tim Peake, Luke Evans and Myleene Klass.