Friday, March 01, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William to become ‘protector and shield' to Kate Middleton

Experts believe Prince William has changed pace and has decided to act as a ‘shield’ to Kate Middleton

Friday, March 01, 2024

Prince William to become ‘protector and shield' to Kate Middleton

Royal experts have just weighed in on the current dynamic between Prince William and Kate, now that she is recuperating in the hospital.

Former press secretary Ailsa Anderson has issued these claims and statements.

She broke everything down while speaking to GB News and admitted, “I think William will try and shield her from as much of that pressure as possible.”

Read More: Prince William sets ideal husband goals as he takes care of Kate Middleton

“I hear they've gone to Sandringham for half term week next week, to recuperate," as well.

“And I think he will try and give her as much space as she needs to recuperate,” she also admitted before signing off.

For those unversed, this has come shorty after the couple began receiving flack for not taking on more of a work load for the sake of their family life. But in the eyes of Ailsa “Give them a break! For Prince William, family and duty go hand in hand.”

