Meghan Markle keeps ski trip low key as Prince Harry loses UK security case

Meghan Markle had a fun solo ski trip with gal pals amid Prince Harry's UK security battle

Meghan Markle avoided appearing like she was “having too much fun” away from husband Prince Harry during her recent ski trip.

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the trip with Kelly McKee Zajfen and Heather Dorak at Powder Mountain near Salt Lake City in Utah. The pals shared photos from the relaxing trip, where Meghan looked reluctant to pose, per body language expert Judi James.

Judi said: "Meghan's pose here suggests she might not have been too keen to flaunt her trip to the slopes. While one friend tilts her head and grins straight into the camera and the other clutches her ski poles to suggest she’s ready to whiz off down the slopes.”

She continued: "Meghan stands prop-less with her arms at her sides and instead of dominating the pose and working the camera as usual she’s just standing turned in towards her friend and staring rather awkwardly at her.”

"This is not the usual way to perform Insta-posing, which usually entails an entire group throwing mirrored grins straight at the camera so the suggestion here is that Meghan might not have wanted to look as though she was having too much fun away from her husband," added the expert.

This comes as Prince Harry lost his appeal in the U.K. security case. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their U.K. security in 2020 when they stepped down as working royals.