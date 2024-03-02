Kim Kardashian enjoys living a highly publicized life?

Kim Kardashian is reported to enjoy the perks of belonging from the Kardashian family

Photo: Kim Kardashian enjoys highly publicized life?

Kim Kardashian seemingly loves fame and making headlines.

As fans will know, the American social media personality reportedly enjoys a highly publicized life as she is a prominent member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

A new report by The Mirror suggested that the ex-wife of Kanye West loves the fact that her life is “an open book” with nothing to hide.

These claims are made by a former co-worker of the fashion mogul named Ryan.

Speaking to the outlet, Ryan dished that “Kris Jenner feels guilty for pushing her children into a life of fame,” but Kim has no issue with bringing “this element to” her four children’s “lives.”

He even observed that fame and success have been a positive experience for the 43-year-old star, and so she wants the same for her kids, whom she shares with the controversial rapper.

"Her fame and notoriety has come from a number of ways including allowing her life to be an open book,” Ryan declared.

He went on to address, “Wealth and fame can open a lot of doors and I'm sure Kim wants her children to have the best life possible.”

In the same chat, Ryan revealed, “It could very well be that she views the experience as a positive one."

“She's doing what she thinks is best," he concluded.