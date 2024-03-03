The significant ruling comes after Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied the 'fictional' claims of sexual assault

Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow

A judge presiding the Sean “Diddy” Combs sexual assault case has made a strong ruling.

The update comes after an anonymous woman, referred to as Jane Doe, accused the music executive of gang-raping her when she was a 17-year-old high school student in 2003.

The plaintiff alleged in a lawsuit, which is overall the fourth one against Diddy, that he and his partner Harve Pierre, and another unnamed defendant, “sex trafficked and plied her with drugs and alcohol” before raping her in his studio’s bathroom.

In the most recent proceeding, Judge Jessica G. L. Clarke acknowledged that while the public disclosure of the plaintiff's identity "could have a significant impact on her,” she still needs to provide specific examples of how she’ll be affected by it.

As Jane Doe failed to do so, the court decided that it couldn’t "rely on generalized, uncorroborated claims" of how disclosing her identity would have consequences.

"She has failed to demonstrate particularized harm or current vulnerabilities," the judge ruled.

The update comes after Diddy’s counsel called the claims “fictional” and argued that he “never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever.”