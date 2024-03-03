Jennifer Lopez's husband Ben Affleck previously remarked that he had learnt to compromise in his marriage with the songstress

Photo: Ben Affleck makes another compromise for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly facing intense pressure to make more money.

As fans will know, the couple, who are also called Bennifer by their fans, share a life full of luxuries at their house in Beverly Hills, reported She Knows.

Nonetheless, a new report by In touch Weekly established that Jennifer and Ben had to make a big financial compromise to move into their dream home.

A source close to the couple revealed, “Ben was thinking more along the lines of $20 million for the house.”

However, they addressed that the multihyphenate insisted on spending a whopping $60 million on their new residence, which comprises of 12 bedrooms, and 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, a basketball court, a gym, a sports lounge and bar, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a theater, a wine room, and more, as per She Knows.

The insider continued to add, “But Jen overruled him.”

“Their bills are through the roof. It’s all eating away at their bank accounts,” they observed.

Before concluding, the insider shared, “The pressure to make money keeps intensifying.”