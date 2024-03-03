 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ben Affleck makes another compromise for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's husband Ben Affleck previously remarked that he had learnt to compromise in his marriage with the songstress

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Photo: Ben Affleck makes another compromise for Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Ben Affleck makes another compromise for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly facing intense pressure to make more money.

As fans will know, the couple, who are also called Bennifer by their fans, share a life full of luxuries at their house in Beverly Hills, reported She Knows

Nonetheless, a new report by In touch Weekly established that Jennifer and Ben had to make a big financial compromise to move into their dream home.

A source close to the couple revealed, “Ben was thinking more along the lines of $20 million for the house.”

However, they addressed that the multihyphenate insisted on spending a whopping $60 million on their new residence, which comprises of 12 bedrooms, and 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, a basketball court, a gym, a sports lounge and bar, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a theater, a wine room, and more, as per She Knows.

The insider continued to add, “But Jen overruled him.”

“Their bills are through the roof. It’s all eating away at their bank accounts,” they observed.

Before concluding, the insider shared, “The pressure to make money keeps intensifying.”

Justin Bieber receives a unique birthday gift after Hailey Bieber's wish video
Justin Bieber receives a unique birthday gift after Hailey Bieber's wish
Loretta Lynn's daughter, Cissy shares health update amid cancer battle
Loretta Lynn's daughter, Cissy shares health update amid cancer battle
Meghan Markle ‘unusual' and ‘tactile' love towards Harry laid bare
Meghan Markle ‘unusual' and ‘tactile' love towards Harry laid bare
Exciting update about 'Dune: Part Three'
Exciting update about 'Dune: Part Three'
Chris Evans smartly rips apart current superhero films?
Chris Evans smartly rips apart current superhero films?
Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping
Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping
Rihanna under fire for performance in big fat Indian wedding
Rihanna under fire for performance in big fat Indian wedding
Meghan Markle is disliked for her ‘hypocrisy,' claims expert
Meghan Markle is disliked for her ‘hypocrisy,' claims expert
How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life
How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life
Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow
Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow
Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert
Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert