'The Batman' star blunt response on superhero films fatigue

Paul Dino says 'The Batman' is a real film while he opens up about superhero movie fatigue

Lately, superhero movies are struggling. But Paul Dino says The Batman did not flop because it was a "real film," seemingly dissing other films in the genre.



During an interview with The Independent, the actor said, "There are enough comic book movies where you just know what you're gonna get. Reading the script for The Batman, you knew it was a real film."

Also, the 39-year-old shared his thoughts about the perception of fatigue around superhero movies, saying, "Somebody either breathes new life into [comic book movies] or something else blossoms which is not superheroes."

He continued, "I'm sure there will still be some good ones yet to come, but I think it's kind of a welcome moment. It's a larger thing, too."

"As soon as the word 'content' came into what we do – meaning making movies or TV – it meant quantity over quality, which I think was a big misstep," noting, "And I certainly don't need that as a viewer or as an artist."

In the meantime, Paul appears in Netflix's latest film, Spaceman, streaming on Feb. 23