Sunday, March 03, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

North West feels ‘self blame' about dad Kanye's marriage with Bianca Censori

North West isn’t “entirely comfortable" with her father Kanye West’s marriage to Bianca Censori, per a celebrity psychic.

Inbaal Honigman, a famous psychic, performed Tarot card...

Eloise Wells Morin

Inbaal Honigman, a famous psychic, performed Tarot card reading to reveal North’s dynamic with Bianca and her feelings about her father’s relationship.

"The Tarot sees North West as a stable, sensible young person who is going places," Inbaal said, after which she pulled the Prince of Disks Tarot card, which signifies “people who live life well - foodies, theatre connoisseurs and book lovers".

"This card says that the ten year old is mature for her age, keeps her feet firmly on the ground, but does enjoy the benefits of fame and fortune and enjoys living life in style," Inbaal explained to The Mirror.

For Ye’s eldest daughter’s relationship with her step-mom, Inbaal pulled the 8 of Swords Tarot card, "a card of overthinking and self-blame".

She said: "This card suggests that North is not entirely comfortable with her father's new relationship, and although she doesn't dislike Bianca, North finds it hard to make her peace with the current state of affairs. This Tarot card comes up when people feel helpless to change a situation."

Kanye West shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. He tied the knot with Bianca in December 2022 after finalizing his divorce with Kim in November of the same year.

