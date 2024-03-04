 
Bruce Willis wife attacks tabloid media over hubby health

Emma Heming Willis calls out ‘stupid headlines’ after one suggests Bruce Willis is having no joy after dementia diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is fuming when a sensational headline says Bruce Willis had no fun after dementia diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old took the unnamed site to task for claiming the Die Hard actor is no longer happy after a health issue— which, she said, is far from the truth.

“I just got clickbaited. I’m just scrolling, minding my own business, and just saw a headline that had to do with my own family,” the British model said.

She continued, “The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth.”

Being a caregiver for the megastar, she furiously slammed the outlet for scaring people who have the disease.

“Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease, that ‘That’s it. It’s over. Let’s pack it up. Nothing else to see here, we’re done.’ No. It is the complete opposite of that, okay?”

Doubling down on her criticism, Bruce’s wife said that clickbait journalism is harming people and that it should be stopped immediately.

“That’s where we are. So stop with these stupid headlines. These stupid clickbaity things that freak people out. Stop doing that. There’s nothing to see here, okay?" the mother-of-two said.

In the meantime, Bruce and Emma tied the knot in 2009. The pair shares two children.

