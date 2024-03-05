'Ted Lasso' star Brendon Hunt welcomes new addition to his family

Brendon Hunt of 'Ted Lasso' shares exciting news with social media followers

Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt shared the joyous news of welcoming his second child together with fiancé Shannon Nelson.

Turning to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with his followers, Hunt uploaded a series of 10 snaps of the newborn with his family and a last photoshopped picture of the baby with Hunt’s beard.

In the caption, he revealed that baby no.2 came three days ahead of his due date because he “felt like rolling up three days early”.

Infant, Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt has already been nicknamed ‘Archie’ and secured a special place in the family’s heart as Hunt added, “He’s beautiful and perfect and we are in love.”

The ecstatic announcement not only brought joy to the family but also sparked a wave of warm wishes and love from Hunt’s followers.



Hunt's Ted Lasso co-star David Elsendoorn commented, “Last picture looks shockingly good, haha. Welcome Archie! Congrats dear family”.

While another expressed, “Brendan. So happy for you and your growing family. Wishing you lifetime of health and happiness. May Archie’s left foot deliver World Cup glory in 2042.

Moreover, Jane The Virgin actor Jaime Camil stated, “Huge congrats my brother! All the love and blessings in the universe for the little one”, whereas Rebecca Lowe commented, “Oh oh oh!! This is the most wonderful news!! Let’s go Archie! so happy for you, Shannon and Sean xoxoxo”, and Jamie Lee wrote, “Archie will do!!! yay so happy for you guys!!”.

Comedian Ashley Nicole Black remarked, “He’s so cute! I like how mad he is to be in a car seat” as Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Drew commented, “Oh yay!! Congrats! Welcome to the world”.

Actor Ike Barenholtz also chimed in and said, “Ahhh mazel tov love ya buddy!”, while Amanda Kloots shared, “Oh congratulations you guys!!!!! What a blessing!!!!! Sending lots of love!”.

Additionally, Lilan Bowden expressed her love and wrote, “SO PRECIOUS!!! Congrats to the whole family!!!”.

It is worth mentioning here that Brendan Hunt got engaged to the Drop Dead Gorgeous star Shannon Nelson on June 29, 2023.

However, the couple told Us Weekly in September 2023 that the wedding would be postponed until the arrival of the little one.