 
menu
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla all set to make history amid King Charles cancer treatment

Queen Camilla has been a major support to King Charles following his surgery and cancer diagnosis

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Queen Camilla all set to make history amid King Charles cancer treatment

King Charles wife Queen Camilla is all set to make history as she will become the first consort to hand over Maundy gifts when she stands in for the monarch at the annual service later this month.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter and tweeted “NEW: The Queen will be distributing the Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of The King at Worcester Cathedral on Thursday 28th March.”

Read More: Kate Middleton receives support amid ‘ridiculous' allegations

According to the Daily Mail, it will be the most significant royal event King Charles has been absent from to date following his surgery and cancer diagnosis as the monarch has postponed all public-facing duties.

The publication further reported at the service, Queen Camilla will present ceremonial coins to 75 men and 75 women on Maundy Thursday, as per Easter tradition, in recognition of their community service.

The Queen will make history as the Royal Maundy Service is a major fixture on the royal calendar and is usually attended by the monarch.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cautious' strategy to stay silent about Netflix

It is an ancient ceremony which originated in the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples the day before Good Friday.

Prince Harry reacts as Queen Camilla leads Royal family amid Charles' illness video
Prince Harry reacts as Queen Camilla leads Royal family amid Charles' illness
Kate Middleton receives support amid ‘ridiculous' allegations video
Kate Middleton receives support amid ‘ridiculous' allegations
Kate Middleton's latest photos spark new debate
Kate Middleton's latest photos spark new debate
Will Smith unveils exciting news about 'Bad Boys 4'
Will Smith unveils exciting news about 'Bad Boys 4'
Royal fans react as Kate Middleton breaks cover for first time after surgery video
Royal fans react as Kate Middleton breaks cover for first time after surgery
Justin Timberlake triggers Britney Spears with insensitive gesture
Justin Timberlake triggers Britney Spears with insensitive gesture
'House of the Dragon' makers' exciting announcement teases impending return
'House of the Dragon' makers' exciting announcement teases impending return
Miley Cyrus caught in ‘strange' situation amid Tish, Noah Cyrus feud
Miley Cyrus caught in ‘strange' situation amid Tish, Noah Cyrus feud
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cautious' strategy to stay silent about Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cautious' strategy to stay silent about Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to follow 'instructions,' stay 'silent' on Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to follow 'instructions,' stay 'silent' on Kate Middleton?
'Dune: Part Two' leaves THIS actor out of final cut: 'I'm heartbroken'
'Dune: Part Two' leaves THIS actor out of final cut: 'I'm heartbroken'
Prince Harry 'stunk of alcohol' before meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry 'stunk of alcohol' before meeting Meghan Markle