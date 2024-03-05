Queen Camilla has been a major support to King Charles following his surgery and cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla all set to make history amid King Charles cancer treatment

King Charles wife Queen Camilla is all set to make history as she will become the first consort to hand over Maundy gifts when she stands in for the monarch at the annual service later this month.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter and tweeted “NEW: The Queen will be distributing the Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of The King at Worcester Cathedral on Thursday 28th March.”

According to the Daily Mail, it will be the most significant royal event King Charles has been absent from to date following his surgery and cancer diagnosis as the monarch has postponed all public-facing duties.

The publication further reported at the service, Queen Camilla will present ceremonial coins to 75 men and 75 women on Maundy Thursday, as per Easter tradition, in recognition of their community service.

The Queen will make history as the Royal Maundy Service is a major fixture on the royal calendar and is usually attended by the monarch.

It is an ancient ceremony which originated in the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples the day before Good Friday.