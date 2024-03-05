Rihanna flies home to beau A$AP Rocky, kids after $6 million pay day

Rihanna returns to her mom duty after performing at Ambani's son’s pre wedding event

Rihanna walks out for the first time since pre wedding event

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen arriving at the airport and boarding a private jet with their two children in Milan, Italy, on Monday after performing at anIndian billionaire’s son wedding.

The 36-year-old singer and the rapper stepped out of a large van ahead of their flight.

Rihanna donned in a light grey hoodie with matching pants and a pair of chic white sneakers while A$AP was spotted wearing a green and white trucker cap along with a pair of ombré aviator sunglasses.

Rihanna was also carrying a quilted leather purse and a baguette-style purse with gold chain straps at the time.

The Diamonds hitmaker, previously criticized for allegedly “doing the bare minimum” during the performance for $6.3 million check at Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani’s lavish pre-wedding party in India.

For those unversed, Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, along with her family, Mark Zuckerberg and wife, Priscilla Chan, and Bill Gates were among the guests who attended Anant Ambani's pre wedding events.