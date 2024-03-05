 
Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' costar reveals her feelings about acting comeback

Meghan Markle’s potential acting comeback “bothers” her Suits co-star Wendell Pierce.

In a recent interview, Wendell commented on Meghan’s love of acting, saying, “The one thing that bothers me the most right now for Meghan is the fact that I know she would love to act again.”

Wendell, who played Meghan’s on-screen dad in the hit legal drama went on to praise the Duchess of Sussex as the “nicest person ever.”

He then revealed his parting advice to the actress, saying, “It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you're going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I'm your friend, you have lots of friends.’”

He told the 44-year-old Duchess that she’d “always have a friend” in him and he’d “always be there” for her.

Wendell was also asked to weigh in on the Sussexes’ decision to step down as working royals, to which he replied, “The controversy and the life living in the public eye always takes on a life of its own. And it's almost one of those things that sometimes you can't control.”

