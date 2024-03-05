Calvin Harris adopts bizarre solution for jet lag

Calvin Harris opens up about his solution for combatting jet lag

Appearing on BBC Radio 2, the DJ opened up about his methods to fight off the issue.

“I was on a British Airways flight only a couple of weeks ago, and the air hostess told me she’d never seen anybody crack eggs and pour them into their mouth in their seat before,” he told Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. “But that was me. That’s what I do."

Explaining the quantity of the eggs, he said, “I like to get rid of the white so I just do the raw yolk. I find it gets rid of jet lag.”

Curious by his revelations, the host asked how he managed to get less than a dozen unbroken eggs on a flight.

“You just stick them in your bag. I’m surprised they get through security because, for me, that’s liquid. But it’s never, ever been flagged.”

In the meantime, Calvin lifted the Dance Act award last weekend at the BRITs 2024.