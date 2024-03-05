 
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate's uncle Gary reveals his 'bad uncle' nickname on 'CBB'

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has begun dishing royal gossip on ‘CBB’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has begun dishing royal gossip on ‘CBB’
Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has begun dishing royal gossip on ‘CBB’

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house and is already spilling royal tea.

In a sneak peek video of the latest episode, Gary revealed that he’s been dubbed “buncle,” which is short for “bad uncle.”

Gary was asked if it’s hard for him to be related to the royals due to their fame, and he replied, “I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you.”

“They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them,” he said.

Speaking about his dynamic with his niece Kate, he said, “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.”

Read more: Princess Kate's uncle Gary recalls first time he met Prince William on ‘CBB'

This comes after royal expert Angela Levin expressed her fear that Gary will cause problems by saying “something he shouldn’t say.”

“He has no experience of how to behave with the television cameras around - running day and night,” she noted.

“For anybody who doesn’t really believe in the royal family will say ‘look at the trash they have,’” Angela explained.

“He’s hugely embarrassing. He brings down the face of the family,” she concluded.  

