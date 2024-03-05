Meghan Markle will lose ‘celebrity, status if Prince Harry loses touch with blood

Meghan Markle will lose her popularity if Prince Harry uses his role

Meghan Markle is destined to lose interest in Prince Harry if he loses his popularity.



The Duchess of Sussex, who flew with Harry to the US back in 2020, wants to remain relevant in the eyes of public.

Royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Harry and Meghan are beginning to worry that if their children don’t have a relationship with the UK and by extension with the Royal family they will damage brand Sussex. Surveys already show that America is losing interest in the couple and they both know that Harry's only real selling point, his only real brand value, is that he’s a Royal so he knows he's going to have to build bridges with the working royals or America will lose interest in him and if America loses interest there is a chance Meghan may also lose interest in him."

Quinn added: "Being a Royal is the only thing he’s been trained to do, so he needs to maintain some kind of connection with his family in order to maintain his credibility as a royal."