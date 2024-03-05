 
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle told to ‘leverage media, leave controversy

Meghan Markle is asked to stop relying on superficial popularity

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Meghan Markle is asked to earn popularity through her content, not controversy.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has famously given explosive interviews against the Royal Family in the past, is urged to change her strategy.

PR expert Lynn Carratt tells Express: "She can leverage the media as a platform to promote her work instead of giving explosive interviews about her time in the Royal family, which might attract juicy gossip.

The expert added: "Also, opening up on her Instagram account and showing the public what life is really like behind the scenes, instead of the polished front she puts on, would make her more relatable. Taking these values onboard can help Meghan endear herself to the UK public."

