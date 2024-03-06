Victoria Beckham celebrated her, David Beckham’s son Brooklyn’s birthday with social media tributes

Victoria Beckham sparks backlash over Brooklyn Beckham birthday tribute

Victoria Beckham sparked backlash after she penned two tributes for her and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham on his 25th birthday.



The singer-turned-fashion-designer praised herself and her husband for being proud of “the parents we are,” prompting Instagram users to remind her that it was her son’s big day.

Fans perceived a portion of her message as “exhibiting a sense of entitlement,” reported OK Magazine, referring to Victoria’s second post for Brooklyn.

In her first post, Victoria uploaded a heartwarming video featuring a young Brooklyn, observing his mother's performance with her former girl group, the Spice Girls, during one of their concerts.

"Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much. Generous, funny, talented with the kindest most giving heart. We are so proud of the son, big brother and husband you are,” she penned.

“You always put everyone before yourself. Your love and energy is so special and touches everyone you meet. We love you!!!!!"

In her second tribute, she wrote, “Today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!! David I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are. We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday.”

Social media users were rushed to ripped the fashion designer as one wrote, "Odd post to celebrate her sons birthday ? Seems more a adoration to David."



"She said I am going to pat us on the back for bringing this kid and raising such a good kid into the world," another said.



“Weird choice of words on your son’s birthday!" one penned while another commented, "It's about Brooklyn today not you vic... "

“A tad conceited," another chimed in.