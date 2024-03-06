Prince William does not want Harry in ‘succession decisions'

Prince William wants Prince Harry out of succession talks

Prince William does not want Prince Harry’s interference in his personally succession plans.



The Prince of Wales, that is being reeled in for important conversations as King Charles suffers from cancer, wants his ginger brother to stay away.

Royal author Tom Quinn said: "As a non working royal Harry is also no longer a counsellor of state and he is not being kept in the loop because there is zero chance he will be asked to help out. William is adamant that he does not want Harry involved in any aspect of succession discussions or in planning for counsellors of state to help out if and when it becomes necessary. And as the next in line what William wants William gets."

He added: "Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now – officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has

now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe.”