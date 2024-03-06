 
menu
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William does not want Harry in ‘succession decisions'

Prince William wants Prince Harry out of succession talks

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Prince William does not want Prince Harry’s interference in his personally succession plans.

The Prince of Wales, that is being reeled in for important conversations as King Charles suffers from cancer, wants his ginger brother to stay away.

Royal author Tom Quinn said: "As a non working royal Harry is also no longer a counsellor of state and he is not being kept in the loop because there is zero chance he will be asked to help out. William is adamant that he does not want Harry involved in any aspect of succession discussions or in planning for counsellors of state to help out if and when it becomes necessary. And as the next in line what William wants William gets."

He added: "Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now – officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has

now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe.”

Lindsay Lohan shines in silk glam at N.Y.C premiere of Netflix's 'Irish Wish'
Lindsay Lohan shines in silk glam at N.Y.C premiere of Netflix's 'Irish Wish'
Zayn Malik unveils 'thoughtful' upcoming album teaser
Zayn Malik unveils 'thoughtful' upcoming album teaser
Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting
Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting
Renee Rapp makes difficult decision to postpone concert amid health crisis
Renee Rapp makes difficult decision to postpone concert amid health crisis
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ‘corrupt trysts' with millionaire exposed
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ‘corrupt trysts' with millionaire exposed
Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone
Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone
Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move video
Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor
Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor
Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement
Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement
Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories video
Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories