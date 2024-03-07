Sharon Osbourne throws shade at Ellen DeGeneres as she appears to question her harmless image

Ellen DeGeneres fakes sweetness for public to love her?

Ellen DeGeneres has previously portrayed her image as a sweet, loving host during her long daytime talk shows. But, lately, the reputation has seemingly begun to crumble and Sharon Osbourne has added the latest salvo to it.



Appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, the TV personality — known for her no-nonsense attitude — took three celebrities to task, who according to her deserve her contempt.

In a promo of the show, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife is chatting with Louis Walsh and Gary Goldsmith as she goes through her interactions with Jimmy Corden, Anna Wintour, and the 66-year-old over her career.

Slamming the British host for namedropping, she said, "I tell you who does that, James Corden.”

She continued, "He does that all the time. I go to him, 'I really like your shoes' and he goes 'Stella McCartney'. I didn't ask you who made them - I just said I like your shoes. He constantly and constantly throws out names.”

Noting, “When he got to America, he played the LA game really well. [Kissing all the right people]."

On the Vogue editor, the 71-year-old said, “Anna Wintour loves him, but who loves Anna Wintour? I think she's the C-word!"

But when Ellen’s name was brought up, Sharon only managed to convey her feelings through actions instead of words by mimicking throwing up.

It comes after the recognized face of Hollywood was under fire for her toxic behaviour onset on her chat show as alleged by employees in 2020.