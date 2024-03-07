King Charles' cancer ‘far too dangerous' as Prince William ‘scrambles' over succession

Experts suspect King Charles’s cancer is far more dangerous than what the world’s been led to believe

King Charles’ cancer is reportedly far more dangerous than the world’s been led to believe



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

His comments have been made during a candid interview with The Mirror.

It began when the expert pointed out potential succession planning and added, “Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now”.

This comes despite the fact that “officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles's cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe.”

Before concluding the expert also weighed in on Prince Harry’s part in it all and said, “Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves he will run straight to the media.”