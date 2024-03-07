Prince William bashed over ‘entitlement': ‘Wants to play by his own rules'

Prince William has just been put on blast due to his own entitlement and wanting to ‘play by his own rules’

File Footage

Prince William has just been called out for allegedly wanting to play by his own rules and feeling a sense of entitlement over it all.



This has been referenced and brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during a candid chat with News.com.au.

He was even quoted writing, “When a nearly 80-year-old duke who is 31st in the line of succession is managing to squeeze in more official outings than the next King, it’s not a particularly good look. But William seems to feel entitled to make, and play, by his own rules.”

“I think, aside from Megxit and Fleet Street, what has made the 41-year-old ‘untouchable’ is one simple factor: He picked Kate," she also added.

Before concluding though, the expert also went as far as to issue a word of warning and said, “The extent to which the Prince of Wales’ current success is down to the Princess of Wales simply cannot be underestimated. You don’t have to take my word for it – he is the most popular member of the royal family, according to YouGov polling, most quarters beating out all of his relatives, including his wife.”