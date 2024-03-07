 
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Melanie Walker

Check Taylor Swift's ‘strategic move' amid hit Eras tour

PR guru decodes Taylor Swift's comments about ‘force majeure’ that he believes serve as strategic to her

Check Taylor Swift's ‘strategic move' amid hit Eras tour

Taylor Swift was struggling to perform at a recent Eras tour stopover in Singapore. But, she assured fans to entertain them until force majeure. A PR guru explains why the statement was a “strategic move.”

Expert Kieran Elsby opines the Carolina hitmaker remarks are likely to be a "strategic move rather than a ground-breaking shift in industry playbooks.”

“While most artists wouldn't perform under such circumstances, anyway, framing her commitment to performing through the lens of these exceptional situations reinforces her dedication to her fans.”

He continued, “By establishing a clear threshold for cancellation based on 'force majeure,' Swift provides fans with a standard expectation for when shows might be postponed.”

Crediting the Grammy winner comments, the expert told The Mirror, “This can aid in crisis management by enhancing understanding and potentially pre-empting backlash in case of cancellations."

But, Kieran cautioned the line of reasoning might run counter to pop icon. 

"The subjective nature of 'force majeure' leaves room for scrutiny if cancellations occur for less exceptional reasons," he explained.

In these circumstances, doubling down on the communication is vital, he shared, “Clear and timely communication from Swift's team becomes paramount in such instances to maintain trust and manage perceptions.”

“Moreover, Swift's credibility could be at stake if she fails to uphold her statement in the coming months," the expert warned.

“Fans may interpret any subsequent cancellations as a calculated move rather than genuine commitment, potentially eroding trust and loyalty."

In a previous interview with TIME, Taylor expressed the importance of fans in her concerts.

“That's part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I'm going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure."

It is pertinent to mention force majeure stands for any unexpected event that could put everyone’s security at risk.

