Thursday, March 07, 2024
Melanie Walker

Netflix cast takes sigh of relief from dodging ‘cancellation' axe

The cast of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ shows heartwarming reactions after they got lucky not to be cancelled

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Lately, Netflix's actions have portrayed to subscribers that they could cancel any show on a whim. The Brothers Sun, for example. So, the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender was visibly anxious about their fate.

In a clip on YouTube, the streamer put Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) to break the good news to the team about the renewal for two seasons but not before building suspense for them.

Key fantasy show castmates were on a virtual video chat including Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Elizabeth Yu.

The 55-year-old initially hinted the network is set to call it quits just after season one.

As the cast visibly had long faces — Daniel announced the big reveal that not only Seasons 2 but 3 were also approved by Netflix — prompting exciting reactions from the team.

In the meantime, Avatar: The Last Airbender raked in solid numbers for the streamer as it ranked in the Top 10 list in nearly 100 countries.

However, the series received mixed reactions as some pointed out a range of storylines cluttering the show and tweaking a few characters' original arcs.

