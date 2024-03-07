 
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally snubbed by close pal due to royal rivalry

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been snubbed by close pal Hugh Grosvenor in a new blow.

Hugh, Duke of Westminster, is set to tie the knot with Olivia Henson, 32 on June 7 at Chester Cathedral, and the Sussexes are nowhere on the guest list.

However, senior royals including Prince William, Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla are invited, per The Sunday Times.

"It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both,” a source close to Hugh told the publication.

The Duke has reportedly abstained from inviting the Sussexes to avoid any awkward scenario between the royals.

"He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia and doesn’t want any awkwardness," added the tipster. 

