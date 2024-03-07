Princess Kate, Meghan Markle reconnect but ‘can't trust each other'

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have reconnected after Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' row

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have reconnected after Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' row

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have reportedly reconnected after a long feud, but it’s still “superficial.”

Kate and Meghan’s relationship has been strained ever since the Duchess of Sussex stepped down as a working royal and made claims of mistreatment against the royals.

It was further worsened when Kate and King Charles were named in Omid Scobie’s leaked version of Endgame as the two royals who were concerned about Prince Archie’s skin color before he was born.

However, royal expert Tom Quinn said Meghan has made contact with Kate in the aftermath of the bombshell claim in Scobie’s book.

"She has already made contact with Kate as she has with her father-in-law to wish them both a speedy recovery but this is still at the formal stage and it is likely to stay there - it doesn't have real warmth because of all that has happened in the past," he told The Mirror.

"Kate is fine with all the good wishes but reluctant to forgive and forget - she just doesn't trust Meghan not to go public if there is a misunderstanding or the slightest disagreement. Some kind of relationship will develop - from Meghan's point of view primarily for the sake of brand Sussex - but it will always be superficial. Kate and Meghan can't go back to trusting each other," he added.