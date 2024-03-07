Bradley Cooper will be showing up at the Oscars for his nomination of Best Actor in a Lead Role

Bradley Cooper unsure about debuting Gigi Hadid romance at Oscars?

Bradley Cooper’s date for Oscar night remains uncertain amid rumors of Gigi Hadid joining him.



The 46-year-old actor, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Lead Role for Maestro, will reportedly not be attending Vanity Fair’s iconic afterparty.

A source told Page Six that Bradley plans to have “a quiet celebration” with his mother Gloria Campano and best friend instead.

His supermodel girlfriend’s presence is yet to be confirmed, according to the insider.

The update on the couple, who have been keeping their romance lowkey since October 2023, comes after reports claimed that Bradley was planning to “hard launch” his relationship with Gigi at the Oscars.

“I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside,” the tipster had previously claimed.

Another insider also shared that Bradley’s youngest daughter Lea De Seine, who made her public debut at the LA premiere of Maestro, won’t be attending the Oscars.

Previously, a different source told Entertainment Tonight that Gigi and Bradley are “serious” about their future together.

“Their relationship is serious. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward,” they had shared.