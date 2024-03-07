 
menu
Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bradley Cooper unsure about debuting Gigi Hadid romance at Oscars?

Bradley Cooper will be showing up at the Oscars for his nomination of Best Actor in a Lead Role

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Bradley Cooper unsure about debuting Gigi Hadid romance at Oscars?
Bradley Cooper unsure about debuting Gigi Hadid romance at Oscars?

Bradley Cooper’s date for Oscar night remains uncertain amid rumors of Gigi Hadid joining him.

The 46-year-old actor, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Lead Role for Maestro, will reportedly not be attending Vanity Fair’s iconic afterparty.

A source told Page Six that Bradley plans to have “a quiet celebration” with his mother Gloria Campano and best friend instead.

His supermodel girlfriend’s presence is yet to be confirmed, according to the insider.

The update on the couple, who have been keeping their romance lowkey since October 2023, comes after reports claimed that Bradley was planning to “hard launch” his relationship with Gigi at the Oscars.

Read More: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid ready make their romance 'official'?

“I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside,” the tipster had previously claimed.

Another insider also shared that Bradley’s youngest daughter Lea De Seine, who made her public debut at the LA premiere of Maestro, won’t be attending the Oscars.

Previously, a different source told Entertainment Tonight that Gigi and Bradley are “serious” about their future together.

“Their relationship is serious. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward,” they had shared.

'Stranger Things' makes Millie Bobby Brown the actor she wanted
'Stranger Things' makes Millie Bobby Brown the actor she wanted
Jimmy Kimmel accuses Ryan Gosling of lying about Oscars performance
Jimmy Kimmel accuses Ryan Gosling of lying about Oscars performance
Prince Harry knows Kate Middleoton wants ‘nothing to do with him' amid rift
Prince Harry knows Kate Middleoton wants ‘nothing to do with him' amid rift
Meghan Markle contacts Kate Middleton without ‘real warmth'
Meghan Markle contacts Kate Middleton without ‘real warmth'
Kanye West controversies become his music enemy number one
Kanye West controversies become his music enemy number one
Reese Witherspoon's romantic life has ‘interesting' update
Reese Witherspoon's romantic life has ‘interesting' update
Meghan Markle ‘Suits' co-star knows she would ‘love to act again'
Meghan Markle ‘Suits' co-star knows she would ‘love to act again'
Timothee Chalamet wants Austin Butler in his Bob Dylan movie
Timothee Chalamet wants Austin Butler in his Bob Dylan movie
Zack Snyder wants Batman to break his moral code video
Zack Snyder wants Batman to break his moral code
Princess Kate, Meghan Markle reconnect but ‘can't trust each other'
Princess Kate, Meghan Markle reconnect but ‘can't trust each other'
Prince William ready to reconcile with Prince Harry? Gary Goldsmith dishes video
Prince William ready to reconcile with Prince Harry? Gary Goldsmith dishes
Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans video
Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans