Meghan Markle ‘Suits' co-star knows she would ‘love to act again'

Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ co-star wishes her well in future

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star is sending best wishes to her with Royal life.



The Duchess of Sussex ‘would love to act again,’ and show her potential in reel life, says Wendell Pierce.

Speaking on the episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, he said: "The one thing that bothers me the most right now for Meghan is the fact that I know she would love to act again."

He also added: "She's [Meghan] is wonderful. She's wonderful as both. She's the nicest person ever."

Speaking about his final night before Meghan left, he added: "It was the last night of working and I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to change, and you're going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I'm your friend, you have lots of friends."

He added: "We're always thinking about you, we'll always be there for you. And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me'."