Friday, March 08, 2024
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter reportedly linked in December 2023

Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter still 'taking things slow': Insider 

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have decided to take things slow as per their dynamics.

After the pair first linked in December 2023, they’ve decided to keep things low key since then, according to an insider.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong. They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime,” a source told US Weekly.

Moreover, they claimed that the couple isn’t “putting too much pressure” on things.

“Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now,” the tipster went on to claim, who also shared that they became exclusive this January.

The Saltburn star was seen cheering on the 24-year-old singer during her opening act with Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour from his VIP tent.

“Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season. He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute,” the source added.

