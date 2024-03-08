Prince Harry visited King Charles following monarch's cancer diagnosis last month

King Charles sincere plans for Prince William, Harry amid abdication rumours disclosed

A royal source has revealed King Charles true plans for his sons Prince William and Harry following his cancer diagnosis and growing calls to abdicate.



The Mirror, quoted a source as saying that the monarch is ‘determined’ to carry on working despite his cancer treatment so William and Harry can enjoy their families.

The insider said, "King Charles wants Prince William and Harry to enjoy their families. To spend time with their children and watch them grow up, and be as hands on as possible.

“Taking on more public duties right now is not what he wants for them, so he is determined to soldier on as much as possible. He is getting the best care and has a very positive attitude."

On February 5, Buckingham Palace issued a statement which reads: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

King Charles has commenced schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.