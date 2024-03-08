 
Friday, March 08, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez shares romantic post to wish beau Benny Blanco on his birthday

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were first linked romantically in December 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, March 08, 2024

Selena Gomez shares romantic post to wish beau Benny Blanco on his birthday
Selena Gomez shares romantic post to wish beau Benny Blanco on his birthday

US singer Selena Gomez shared a heartfelt and romantic note for her boyfriend Benny Blanco, the American record producer, who turns 38 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the Single Soon singer shared never-before-seen photos with Benny to wish him a very happy birthday.

Selena wrote, “Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco” followed by birthday cake emoticon.

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “Love seeing you so happy! Happy birthday”

Another said, “Awww very happy birthday to you Benny Blanco and you guys make cutest couple .Stay always Happy.”

Selena was first linked to Benny in December 2023, confirming that they were dating when she liked fan account posts on Instagram of the two, even commenting, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

According to People magazine, in 2019 before their romance, Selena and Blanco collaborated on the song “I Can’t Get Enough” together.

Last year, they worked together again on her single, “Single Soon,” which came out in August. 

