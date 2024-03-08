 
Friday, March 08, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince of Wales Prince William is focused on a strategy that could revolutionise the monarchy

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 08, 2024

Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William’s future plans

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has expressed his views over claims Prince William is focused on a strategy that could revolutionise the monarchy.

Royal expert Cameron Walker, in his opinion piece for the GB News, claimed that the future King is ripping up the royal rule book to focus on a strategy that could revolutionise the monarchy.

Read More: When will King Charles abdicate and Prince William become King?

The royal author shared the GB News report on his X, formerly Twitter handle and wrote, “Prince William is focused on a strategy that could revolutionise the monarchy, spending time away from “traditional” royal engagements, opting instead for hands on behind the scenes work.”

Commenting on it, Graham Smith said, “Except he won’t do any work. It simply means he can get away with doing less and staying away from the public.”

In his analysis, Cameron Walker says for months, Prince William has been spending less time in public carrying out "traditional" royal engagements to focus on behind-the-scenes work creating a "tangible impact" away from the glare of news cameras.

Also Read: King Charles sincere plans for Prince William, Harry amid abdication rumours disclosed

He also dismissed the anti-monarchy groups claims, saying “I can reveal Prince William has been working seven days a week supporting the Earthshot Prize winners and finalists, even if we haven't seen him in public.”

The anti-monarchy groups frequently point out that the average public engagement by the royals only lasts an hour, and question if this constitutes a full day's work.

