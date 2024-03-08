 
Friday, March 08, 2024
Prince William makes major decision about kids amid Kate Middleton's health woes

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was spotted for the first time without children earlier this week after surgery

Prince William has taken a major decision related to his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after the surgery of Kate Middleton.

According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, the future king is not telling his three kids about the ‘severity’ of Kate Middleton’s health mystery.

Read More: US judge asks for Prince Harry's visa documents in latest legal blow

The insider told the publication, the Prince of Wales is keeping them in the dark. “Of course they are concerned because she’s so frail, but they have no clue about the severity of their mother’s condition.”

The royal source went on to claim “William keeps it vague and promises them that everything will be back to normal soon.”

“But managing their fears has been the most heartbreaking part of this ordeal.”

Kate Middleton, the mother of three, is currently recuperating from planned abdominal surgery at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Also Read: When will King Charles abdicate and Prince William become King?

The future queen was spotted in public for the first time after surgery earlier this week.

