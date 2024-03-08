 
menu
Friday, March 08, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Meghan Markle looks for help with UK ‘popularity problem' but PR experts turn away

Meghan Markle is looking to better her public image in the U.K.

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, March 08, 2024

File footage

Meghan Markle is looking for PR experts to help her improve her public image in the U.K., but experts say the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t really listen to advice.

According to The Sun, Meghan is “desperate” to find PR gurus to help with her “popularity problem” in the U.K.

However, a senior PR expert told the publication that most PR experts are likely to decline the job, calling it a “ s**t sandwich.”

He added: "Representing the couple in the UK is a tantalising thought but they don't have a reputation for listening to advice. What would be the point?"

Another source said the Sussexes are trying to "fill a vacuum over here" as King Charles steps away from public facing duties and Prince William takes on more responsibilities amid Princess Kate’s recovery.

"There is also growing noise stateside that Harry would like to carry out duties on behalf of his father again," added the tipster.

This comes after the couple faced backlash for rebranding their website from Archewell.com to Sussex.com. They also used Sussex as their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s surname. 

Cillian Murphy reacts to next James Bond rumors
Cillian Murphy reacts to next James Bond rumors
Prince William makes major decision about kids amid Kate Middleton's health woes
Prince William makes major decision about kids amid Kate Middleton's health woes
Suits Spin-Off star Lex Scott Davies drops details about upcoming series
Suits Spin-Off star Lex Scott Davies drops details about upcoming series
Shawn Mendes steps back into spotlight after a 2-year hiatus video
Shawn Mendes steps back into spotlight after a 2-year hiatus
Kylie Jenner talks 'clean girl' aesthetic amid Timothee Chalamet romance
Kylie Jenner talks 'clean girl' aesthetic amid Timothee Chalamet romance
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William's future plans
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William's future plans
US judge asks for Prince Harry's visa documents in latest legal blow
US judge asks for Prince Harry's visa documents in latest legal blow
When will King Charles abdicate and Prince William become King? video
When will King Charles abdicate and Prince William become King?
Why Princess Kate's mom Carole couldn't stop Gary from joining ‘CBB'
Why Princess Kate's mom Carole couldn't stop Gary from joining ‘CBB'
What is Prince William's top priority as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery?
What is Prince William's top priority as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery?
Ariana Grande teases a ‘bad girl anthem' on ‘Eternal Sunshine' video
Ariana Grande teases a ‘bad girl anthem' on ‘Eternal Sunshine'
Selena Gomez shares romantic post to wish beau Benny Blanco on his birthday
Selena Gomez shares romantic post to wish beau Benny Blanco on his birthday