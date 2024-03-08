Meghan Markle looks for help with UK ‘popularity problem' but PR experts turn away

Meghan Markle is looking to better her public image in the U.K.

File footage

Meghan Markle is looking for PR experts to help her improve her public image in the U.K., but experts say the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t really listen to advice.



According to The Sun, Meghan is “desperate” to find PR gurus to help with her “popularity problem” in the U.K.

However, a senior PR expert told the publication that most PR experts are likely to decline the job, calling it a “ s**t sandwich.”

He added: "Representing the couple in the UK is a tantalising thought but they don't have a reputation for listening to advice. What would be the point?"

Another source said the Sussexes are trying to "fill a vacuum over here" as King Charles steps away from public facing duties and Prince William takes on more responsibilities amid Princess Kate’s recovery.

"There is also growing noise stateside that Harry would like to carry out duties on behalf of his father again," added the tipster.

This comes after the couple faced backlash for rebranding their website from Archewell.com to Sussex.com. They also used Sussex as their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s surname.