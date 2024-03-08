Princess Kate's uncle Gary ‘copying' Prince Harry: ‘Kicking the royals while they're down'

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is walking in the footsteps of Prince Harry, pre Angela Levin

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is walking in the footsteps of Prince Harry, pre Angela Levin

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has been accused of walking in Prince Harry’s footsteps by joining Celebrity Big Brother.

Award-winning royal biographer Angela Levin has weighed in on how Gary is “copying” Harry and “kicking the royals while they’re down.”

Since joining CBB, Gary has made claims about Princess Kate’s health, and even said that the Prince of Wales extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and has always been open to reconciling with him. However, Angela thinks there’s little truth to that claim.

She told The Sun: "Now I was really shocked about that because I've been under the idea that he didn't want to meet with Harry. That he was so furious with Harry he didn't want to see him."

"So here we have this uncle saying something quite differently. Find that perhaps not realistic or not true," she added.

Angela shared her concern for how Gary will behave during the rest of his stay on the show: "Goodness knows what he'll be doing further down, because he needs to sort of talk about it.”

Read more: Princess Kate ‘depressed' as uncle Gary could cause ‘rift' with mom Carole

She also weighed in on his comments about his niece, the Princess of Wales, saying, "And he said that Catherine is lovely outside, and even more lovely inside. But next breath, what he likes to do is to disturb and upset everybody around him. Now, what sort of person is that?

"But I think it's very, very distasteful. And really it's a horrible way to present yourself," she asserted.