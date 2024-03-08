Kylie Jenner opens up about her responsibilities a mother of two children, whom she shares with Travis Scott

Photo: Kylie Jenner doubles down on 'protecting kids' from media

Kylie Jenner is seemingly taking her responsibilities as the mother of two kids seriously now.

As fans will know, the American billionaire shares a 6-year-old daughter Stormi and a 2-year-old son Aire with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

In a recent confessional with The New York Times, the 26-year-old fashion mogul weighed in on her duties as a mother, and these included saving her kids from unwarranted media attention.

During this chat, Kylie’s daughter entered the room, where this confessional was being held.

Kylie responded to her sudden entry by asking the publication to refrain from quoting Stormi.

The girlfriend of Timothee Chalamet also claimed, “We can’t do that to her.”

She went on to address that “she’s innocent" and cannot comprehend the sensitivities of an interview.

"She comes in here, and she doesn’t know we’re doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she’s 6 years old,” the founder of Kylie Cosmetics continued.

“It’s my responsibility to protect her,” she declared before starting a new topic.

For those unversed, this acknowledgement comes after an insider dished to Life & Style that Kylie wanted to pursue her “acting ambitions.”