Jimmy Kimmel reveals if Oscars' monologue includes Taylor Swift jokes

Jimmy Kimmel opened up about his Oscars monologue and if he’d be talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance.

The 56-year-old TV presenter’s take comes ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony that he’d be headlining for the fourth time on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre

When CNN asked if the audience should expect any jokes about the singer and her NFL boyfriend, Jimmy hinted that he doesn’t plan on completely out ruling it.

According to him, punchlines about the couple are "not off limits, but probably played out."

“It’s not that easy. It depends on the person because some people are more sensitive than others. God help you if I know you. Like, if you’ve been to my house, you’re in trouble on Oscar night,” Jimmy poked fun at Hollywood celebrities.

His comment comes after he likened his Oscars’ gig with Travis who has won the Super Bowl three times.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jimmy had stated, "I feel like the Kansas City Chiefs going into this Oscars. Like you’ve been there before, but it doesn’t make a difference. It’s still exciting and you still have to do well."