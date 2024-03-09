Sarah Ferguson said, “I’m grateful for all of the amazing women in my life and remembering all of those who have left their profound light forever in my heart”

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to 'amazing women' in her life

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has paid a touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana on International Women’s Day.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared throwback photos including that of Queen Elizabeth and Diana with a heartfelt note to mark the event.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother writes: “Happy #InternationalWomensDay.

“Today is a day to celebrate, to cherish, to honour, and to love all of the women making an impact, big or small, privately or loudly.”

Sarah further said, “I’m grateful for all of the amazing women in my life and remembering all of those who have left their profound light forever in my heart.”



The post also features photos of Princess Eugenie, Beatrice and Lisa Marie.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “I always admired ur friendship with Diana..u r my fave duo and thank u for always remembering her.”

“Happy International Women's Day, Sarah. Fabulous collection of memories,” another fan reacted.