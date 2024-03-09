Taylor Swift is spotted at a date night with Travis Kelce at a mall in Singapore after the 'Eras Tour' concert

Photo: Taylor Swift 'opens a new chapter' in Travis Kelce romance?

Taylor Swift, the American singing sensation, seemingly gets along well with the Kelce family.

According to the new report of Us Weekly, Taylor Swift is getting close to Travis’s mother Donna Kelce and his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce with each passing day.

An insider revealed about the Eras Tour hitmaker and her beau, “Both of their families love them as a couple."

They even went on to mention the growing comfort between Taylor and Donna by saying, “And Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom, [Donna].”

The insider also disclosed that the 35-year-old Lover singer “enjoys” spending time with Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Britanny Mahomes and Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce.

“Taylor has really been integrated into the family,” the source also claimed.

Before signing off, the source declared that the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end’s love has enabled the American musician to be open to new experiences.

The insider shared, “They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her,” after which they concluded.

This report comes after Travis and Taylor were sighted enjoying a low-key date night at a mall in Singapore, as per the findings of People Magazine.