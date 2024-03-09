 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Demi Lovato reveals advice 'teenage self' would want to hear

Demi Lovato discussed the advice she would give her teenage self on beauty and self worth

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Demi Lovato just got candid about how her beauty standards influenced the time she spent as a teen Disney star in the industry.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the Heart Attack crooner revealed the piece of advice that she would give to her teenage self and how beauty standards should not have a negative impact.

“What I would tell my teenage self is I would say don't hold yourself to anybody else's standards but your own,” the I Really Don’t Care singer stated.

Lovato also spilled the beans over a beauty tip that she follows religiously, stating, “The best beauty tip that I've gotten from someone on set is to never sleep in your makeup.”

“I never did that anyways, but to hear it over again was just really important and kind of stuck with me,” she added.

The 31-year-old singer continued, “I take my makeup off and I do my skincare routine and I'm very diligent about it. I'm just past that.”

Demi Lovato has always remained in the spotlight since her acting career began at the age of 10, with her starring on the famous American series, Barney & Friends.

