Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Robert Downey Jr. receives a sweet nod ahead of Oscars win

Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly ready for another big earn at the 2024's 'Academy Awards'

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Photo: Robert Downey Jr. receives a sweet nod ahead of Oscars win
Photo: Robert Downey Jr. receives a sweet nod ahead of Oscars win

Robert Downey Jr.  has seemingly made a career comeback like no one in Hollywood after spending years in jail. 

As fans will know, the 58-year-old American actor has been nominated for playing the character of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer at the 2024’s Oscars.

According to a new report of Page Six, the Ironman alum also holds the honor for being the most favourite nominee in the Best Supporting Actor category at this award show, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday. 

The announcement comes after one of Robert’s childhood fellows Rob Lowe told the outlet that Robert is expected to become the “first person” from their “history class” to bag an Academy Award.

“I always thought I was going to be the first person in my Santa Monica history class to win an Oscar,” Rob stated.

He went on to express, “Turns out it’s going to be Downey,” gushing, “And I couldn’t be happier.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Robert was conferred with the Supporting Actor Award for the same category as well at the 2024’s BAFTA Film awards three weeks ago. 

