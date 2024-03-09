 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kirsten Dunst gets honest about taking up superhero roles

Kristen Dunst bluntly responds to joining the superhero franchise because they paid well

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Kirsten Dunst gets honest about taking up superhero roles
Kirsten Dunst gets honest about taking up superhero roles

Kristen Dunst is all down to hop on a superhero franchise including Marvel and her reason, for, ever, joining in the future lies in the paycheque.

During an interview with Marie Claire, the Spider-Man actress candidly stated about taking up a role in comic franchises, “You get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother.”

In the meantime, the Academy-nominated star tied the knot with fellow actor Jesse Plemons in 2022. The pair shares two children.

In the meantime, an insider rocked the internet by claiming Henry Cavill has come on board with the multi-billion franchise.

“From the greatest superhero Superman, to our greatest Marvel villain Doctor Doom…Henry Cavill,” journalist Matt Reeves tweeted.

“Nah this would be the most insane casting announcement probably of all time #TheFantasticFour”, he added.

Kirsten Dunst gets honest about taking up superhero roles

But another insider monitoring the development countered it by saying, “He was offered something else and he accepted.”

