Kirsten Dunst gets honest about taking up superhero roles

Kristen Dunst is all down to hop on a superhero franchise including Marvel and her reason, for, ever, joining in the future lies in the paycheque.



During an interview with Marie Claire, the Spider-Man actress candidly stated about taking up a role in comic franchises, “You get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother.”

In the meantime, the Academy-nominated star tied the knot with fellow actor Jesse Plemons in 2022. The pair shares two children.

