Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Scarlett St. Clair reminisces journey of success as romance author

Scarlett St. Clair recalled her journey as an author in the genre of romance

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Scarlett St. Clair reminisces journey of success as romance author
Scarlett St. Clair reminisces journey of success as romance author

Scarlett St. Clair just reflected on her success journey as an author and her inspiration over the romance genre that she writes for.

In an exclusive interview to PEOPLE, she opened up about how before her boost of popularity via the community on TikTok, known as Booktok, Clair started her journey by self-publication.

As she recalled how difficult it was to find readers for her work at first, “I started self-publishing back in 2014,” the A Touch of Darkness writer told the outlet.

Clair started off as a young adult (YA) fiction writer at the time during her college studies and had quite a rocky start.

However, her steamy romance books, where Clair penned down her own take of Greek mythologies, like the love story of Hades and Persephone, gained immense popularity on TikTok and Instagram.

These social media platforms have kept increasing the number of readers and fans Clair has, however, she also believes it is the relatability in her books that keeps the audience coming back for more.

“I want everyone to feel like they can see themselves in some aspect of my books. At the end of the day it comes down to people,” she concluded, expressing the value that her readers hold for the work that she puts out for the world.

