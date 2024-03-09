 
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer details her jail time

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of giving Alec Baldwin a gun with real bullets which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

She will remain in custody until she is sentenced and will likely face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, however, she was not found guilty of additional charges and tampering with evidence.

The prosecution claimed that she repeatedly neglected to maintain appropriate firearm safety, and further accused her of not following industry-required safety procedures and carrying live rounds into the scene.

Her defense lawyer Jason Bowles argued that nobody was aware that there were live bullets.

He now tells TMZ that Hannah is having "a really difficult time" in the New Mexico detention centre where she is being held in custody.

Her loved ones are reportedly distraught by her guilty judgement and are setting up a visitation time for her, according to the outlet.

Jason further claimed that they will be trying their best to overturn the verdict and judgment by appealing her conviction as the courtroom itself was “shocked” by the final ruling.

