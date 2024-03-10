Sarah Michelle Gellar gets candid about her 14-year-old daughter and reflects on 1990's sitcom gig

Photo: Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses changing style preferences

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently opened up about her mementos from the 1990’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Recalling her time in the iconic fantasy show, Sarah professed, “I have a couple of pieces,” from that time even though they “weren’t allowed to keep the wardrobe in those days,” reported Us Weekly.

The 46-year-old acting also shared about her 14-year-old daughter Charlotte, who has the same taste in jewellery as her mother.

Sarah exclaimed, “Isn’t that crazy?” adding, “When my daughter came back and she’s like, ‘Do you still have any chokers?’”

She even reflected, “I was like, ‘What?’ Or she’ll come out with the white T-shirt with the dress over it.”

Later in the chat, Sarah disclosed, “I’ve been saving my purses and stuff for my daughter.”

“But I’m like, ‘By the time she gets older, she doesn’t even going to want half my stuff.’ So, I’m trying to figure out what to hold onto,” she remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Buffy the Vampire Slayer first premiered on March 10, 1997, as a little midseason replacement TV. However, the fantasy show was quick to gain popularity and ended up being a cult hit even 27 years later.