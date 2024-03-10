'Bridgerton' cast reunite at the pre-Oscar party

Sunday, March 10, 2024
Bridgerton had a mini-reunion with Jonathan Bailey and Rege Jean Page recently gathered for a pre-Oscars fête. The duo seemed to appreciate their reunion, as evidenced by a photo they snapped.
The Duke of hastings and the Viscount Bridgerton were spotted spending quality time at the pre-Oscar gala in Los Angeles where Bailey sported a black knit sweater with a plain white shirt underneath and Page wore an exquisite ensemble of Dark blue jacket over a plain black shirt and completed his look with a silver chain.
For those unversed, Bailey will return to the 4th instalment of the Regency series and reprise his role as the eldest son of the Bridgerton house, Anthony Bridgerton. In contrast, Page took his exit from the show after portraying the breakthrough role of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.
In a 2022 interview with Variety, Page sharedchis reasons for his departure from the show and expressed that Bridgerton is free to recast his role, “They're free to do as they like”.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Page also rejected a hefty offer of $50,000 per episode when he was requested for three to five guest appearances in season two.
Notable to mention, Bridgerton season 4 is now slated for release on May 16, followed by its second part on June 13.
This season will focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s arc as they navigate through their friends-turned-lovers romance.