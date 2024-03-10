Amid Oscar season Angela Bassett gives tips on handling defeat

Angela Bassett opens up about handling the Oscar loss as the star-studded ceremony is nearby

Oscars are almost here and as there will be the winner takes all and the rest are left to keep up stoic postures - in the midst - Angela Basset has arguably set a precedent for handling a defeat admirably despite being counted as the favourites.



During an interview with Oprah Winfrey's OWN Spotlight, the host expressed her shock when the Black Panther actress lost the award.

“I just knew your name was going to be called,” the popular TV personality told the 65-year-old. “I was beside myself [when it wasn’t]! We were beside ourselves.”

Responding to her, she matched her expression of shock, “I was gobsmacked! I was, I thought I handled it very well. That was my intention, to handle it very well."

"It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being.”

Discussing probably the hardest point of losing the Oscar and then handling it during the ceremony as the cameras typically rolled in to focus on the rest of the nominees, Angela said, “There are going to be these moments of disappointment that you’ll experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them?”

“We’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party anyway.”

Apart from Black Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nomination, Angela earned a previous nod for the 1994 film What’s Love Got to Do With It for the Best Actress.