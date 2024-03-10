 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Amid Oscar season Angela Bassett gives tips on handling defeat

Angela Bassett opens up about handling the Oscar loss as the star-studded ceremony is nearby

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Amid Oscar season Angela Bassett gives tips on handling defeat
Amid Oscar season Angela Bassett gives tips on handling defeat

Oscars are almost here and as there will be the winner takes all and the rest are left to keep up stoic postures - in the midst - Angela Basset has arguably set a precedent for handling a defeat admirably despite being counted as the favourites.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey's OWN Spotlight, the host expressed her shock when the Black Panther actress lost the award.

“I just knew your name was going to be called,” the popular TV personality told the 65-year-old. “I was beside myself [when it wasn’t]! We were beside ourselves.”

Responding to her, she matched her expression of shock, “I was gobsmacked! I was, I thought I handled it very well. That was my intention, to handle it very well."

"It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being.”

Discussing probably the hardest point of losing the Oscar and then handling it during the ceremony as the cameras typically rolled in to focus on the rest of the nominees, Angela said, “There are going to be these moments of disappointment that you’ll experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them?”

“We’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party anyway.”

Apart from Black Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nomination, Angela earned a previous nod for the 1994 film What’s Love Got to Do With It for the Best Actress.

King Charles awards Prince Edward with new honour
King Charles awards Prince Edward with new honour
Julia Robert reveals top movie pick for the year
Julia Robert reveals top movie pick for the year
'SNL': Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang hilariously reimagine ‘Moulin Rouge' medley with hits from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, more video
'SNL': Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang hilariously reimagine ‘Moulin Rouge' medley with hits from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, more
Gwen Stefani raises a unique question: ‘Please let me know'
Gwen Stefani raises a unique question: ‘Please let me know'
Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses changing style preferences
Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses changing style preferences
Emily Blunt breaks silence on unusual Oscars red carpet guest choice
Emily Blunt breaks silence on unusual Oscars red carpet guest choice
Gigi Hadid reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper SAG chemistry?
Gigi Hadid reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper SAG chemistry?
Sydney Sweeney treated differently from Dakota Johnson for 'Madame Web' troll?
Sydney Sweeney treated differently from Dakota Johnson for 'Madame Web' troll?
Princess Kate shares first official photo amid recovery on Mother's Day: See pic
Princess Kate shares first official photo amid recovery on Mother's Day: See pic
King Charles pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
King Charles pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
Zoe Rachel recalls styling 'obsessed' Jennifer Garner for Oscars
Zoe Rachel recalls styling 'obsessed' Jennifer Garner for Oscars
BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?
BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?