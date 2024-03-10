 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

‘SNL': Ramy Youssef prepares to host alongside musical guest Travis Scott

Ramy Youssef and Travis Scott will host next episode of 'Saturday Night Live' after Josh Brolin and Ariana Grande

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Ramy Youssef and Travis Scott will host next episode of Saturday Night Live after Josh Brolin and Ariana Grande
Ramy Youssef and Travis Scott will host next episode of 'Saturday Night Live' after Josh Brolin and Ariana Grande

Ramy Youssef is all set to host the next Saturday Night Live episode alongside Travis Scott as the musical guest.

The SNL episode will air on March 30, following the latest episode which aired on March 9, hosted by Josh Brolin with Ariana Grande as the musical guest.

Grande even took part in a hilarious Moulin Rouge spoof alongside Bowen Yang. The duo performed a reimagined version of the Elephant Love Medley. They performed covers of hit love songs from Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Oasis, Whitney Houston, Styx, TLC and The Sound of Music.

Meanwhile, during his opening monologue, Dune 2 star Josh Brolin shared a “creepy” poem for Timothée Chalamet. “I don’t think it’s creepy, but you be the judge,” he told the audience before reading an excerpt from the poem.

One verse read: “The way you hold my gaze/makes me fear my own age. Because something in me tells me/You are going to offer me something and,/for now/I’m not sure/it’s going to be/something/I want anymore.”

Brolin then hilariously explained himself, saying, “No I don’t want to sleep with him, but that’s what I do — I write poems about everyone I work with. This week, I wrote a poem about Kenan [Thompson],” he said, and then read some lines praising Thompson’s “ageless face” and “sultry eyes.”

SNL’s current season has featured already Dakota Johnson, Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze and Timothee Chalamet, with musical guests Justin Timberlake, Renee Rapp, Ice Spice, the Foo Fighters and Boygenius.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery
Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from
Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from
Kate Middleton's latest photo after surgery sparks new debate
Kate Middleton's latest photo after surgery sparks new debate
Meghan Markle to make Instagram return after raking up followers? Report video
Meghan Markle to make Instagram return after raking up followers? Report
Prince William turns a photographer for Kate Middleton video
Prince William turns a photographer for Kate Middleton
Jennifer Aniston turns heads after dating readiness
Jennifer Aniston turns heads after dating readiness
Amid Oscar season Angela Bassett gives tips on handling defeat
Amid Oscar season Angela Bassett gives tips on handling defeat
King Charles awards Prince Edward with new honour
King Charles awards Prince Edward with new honour
Julia Robert reveals top movie pick for the year
Julia Robert reveals top movie pick for the year
'SNL': Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang hilariously reimagine ‘Moulin Rouge' medley with hits from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, more video
'SNL': Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang hilariously reimagine ‘Moulin Rouge' medley with hits from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, more
Gwen Stefani raises a unique question: ‘Please let me know'
Gwen Stefani raises a unique question: ‘Please let me know'
Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses changing style preferences
Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses changing style preferences