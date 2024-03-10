‘SNL': Ramy Youssef prepares to host alongside musical guest Travis Scott

Ramy Youssef and Travis Scott will host next episode of 'Saturday Night Live' after Josh Brolin and Ariana Grande

Ramy Youssef and Travis Scott will host next episode of 'Saturday Night Live' after Josh Brolin and Ariana Grande

Ramy Youssef is all set to host the next Saturday Night Live episode alongside Travis Scott as the musical guest.

The SNL episode will air on March 30, following the latest episode which aired on March 9, hosted by Josh Brolin with Ariana Grande as the musical guest.

Grande even took part in a hilarious Moulin Rouge spoof alongside Bowen Yang. The duo performed a reimagined version of the Elephant Love Medley. They performed covers of hit love songs from Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Oasis, Whitney Houston, Styx, TLC and The Sound of Music.

Meanwhile, during his opening monologue, Dune 2 star Josh Brolin shared a “creepy” poem for Timothée Chalamet. “I don’t think it’s creepy, but you be the judge,” he told the audience before reading an excerpt from the poem.

One verse read: “The way you hold my gaze/makes me fear my own age. Because something in me tells me/You are going to offer me something and,/for now/I’m not sure/it’s going to be/something/I want anymore.”

Brolin then hilariously explained himself, saying, “No I don’t want to sleep with him, but that’s what I do — I write poems about everyone I work with. This week, I wrote a poem about Kenan [Thompson],” he said, and then read some lines praising Thompson’s “ageless face” and “sultry eyes.”

SNL’s current season has featured already Dakota Johnson, Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze and Timothee Chalamet, with musical guests Justin Timberlake, Renee Rapp, Ice Spice, the Foo Fighters and Boygenius.